Kiara Advani ka 'weird' chasma: Kiara spotted after a salon session at Kromakay

Just like Kiara Advani's character Preeti from 'Kabir Singh', we can't understand her fashion choices.

Kiara often makes heads turn with her high end fashion choices. Gym looks or dinner dates, Kiara knows how to nail it. The actress has recently made a place for herself in Bollywood but her fashion game has always been top-notch.

The 'Fugly' actress was recently spotted in Mumbai after a salon session at Kromakay.