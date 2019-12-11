Kiara Advani ka 'weird' chasma: Kiara spotted after a salon session at Kromakay

Just like Kiara Advani's character Preeti from 'Kabir Singh', we can't understand her fashion choices.
Kiara often makes heads turn with her high end fashion choices. Gym looks or dinner dates, Kiara knows how to nail it. The actress has recently made a place for herself in Bollywood but her fashion game has always been top-notch.
The 'Fugly' actress was recently spotted in Mumbai after a salon session at Kromakay.
Kiara wore an olive green crop top and a pair of flared white pants. She flaunted her salon finish traces as she stepped out and posed for the paps.
What we don't understand is why Kiara chose those 'weird' glasses! Kiara wore black round glasses with beaded retainers. She completed the look with pink Kolhapuris.
On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Indoo Ki Jawani. She will be paired opposite Aditya Seal who rose to fame after appearing as the antagonist in Student of the Year 2. The film revolves around a young woman’s misadventure with dating apps.
Apart from this, Kiara will be also be seen playing one of the pivotal roles in Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is set to release on December 27.
The actor will be also seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.
