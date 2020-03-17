Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dedicates special episode on coronavirus

The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will dedicate a special episode on Coronavirus and educate the public on basic hygiene to maintain to keep the virus at bay.

The episode will see Iyer returning from work and announcing to the purush mandal of Gokuldham Society about him receiving the additional responsibility of supervising a new project.

When Jethaa Lal steps forward to congratulate him, Iyer refuses to shake his hand and instead just does a Namaste. Taking offence Jethaa Lal backs off and complains that he felt insulted by Iyer’s gesture.

That is when everyone advises him that it is better to avoid physical contact in today’s time due to the virus. Just when everyone agrees that for the next few days people should indeed avoid close physical proximity with others, Sodhi enters the compound with a large hello and comes forward to hug everyone in his inimitable style.