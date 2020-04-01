'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' cast to entertain fans online

The cast of the superhit TV comedy series, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", aims to continue spreading happiness by entertaining fans on the show's social media platforms. Like many other TV shows, the family comedy show has been airing reruns during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Now, the producers have come up with a plan to continue spreading joy and positivity in a unique way."Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" team will post a daily chore or activity that they are practicing at home including yoga, playing indoor games, cleaning up the home, watching their favourite movies or shows and reading books.

They will appeal and inspire their audience to post a video of their routine and the same will be streamed online on the show's social media platforms."We are at home since a week now and while it is nice to be spending quality time with the family, we are also missing our work family.

This will be a great opportunity for us to keep in touch and share our lives at home with each other and also with our audiences. I have already created a set of videos which have me trying my hands at cooking, also a little bit of cleaning and not many people know that there's a 'Shayar' in me.

So, for anyone who enjoys a little Shayari, I hope they will enjoy watching my videos," said Samay Shah, who plays the role of Gogi in the show.Actor Mandar Chadwadkar, who is seen as Bhide in the show, shared that in over the last decade, there have been very few occasions when they haven't seen each other for so long.

"The set of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is like a second home for us and I am already a little nostalgic within a week of being away from the set. This opportunity to reconnect cheers me up and I am looking forward to reuniting even if from our own homes.

I just pray that lockdown phase ends and we get to go back to work or as I see it, to having fun at work soon," he added.The show is produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited.