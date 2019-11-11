Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma to have a special episode to mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

Neela Tele Films’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will dedicate a special episode to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Shri Guru Nanak. Roshan Singh Sodhi and family will arrange a kirtan in the society compound and invite all residents to pay tribute to the Sikh Guru on the special occasion.
“Guru Nanak ji shared the message of peace and oneness of all religions, sects and creed. Everyone is welcome to participate in the kirtan and celebrations, without any discrimination. We want to send a message to society that all of us can live together in peace and harmony as suggested by our revered Guru,” says Gurucharan Singh who plays the role of Sodhi.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the contribution of Sikhs in today’s time. Guru Nanak ji epitomizes the selflessness and service to society, which is at the core of the Sikh teachings,” says Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays Roshan.
“It is wonderful to see the reverence with which Shri Guru Nanak is held by the whole of India. His life teachings are still an inspiration to all of us especially the younger generation, who can imbibe them in their lives,” says Samay Shah who plays Gogi in the show.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)