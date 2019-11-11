Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma to have a special episode to mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

Neela Tele Films’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will dedicate a special episode to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Shri Guru Nanak. Roshan Singh Sodhi and family will arrange a kirtan in the society compound and invite all residents to pay tribute to the Sikh Guru on the special occasion.

“Guru Nanak ji shared the message of peace and oneness of all religions, sects and creed. Everyone is welcome to participate in the kirtan and celebrations, without any discrimination. We want to send a message to society that all of us can live together in peace and harmony as suggested by our revered Guru,” says Gurucharan Singh who plays the role of Sodhi.