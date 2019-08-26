'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress Priya Ahuja Rajda expecting her first child

Mumbai: Actress Priya Ahuja Rajda, who is known for her role of 'Rita reporter' in popular sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", is expecting her first child with husband Malav Rajda.

Sharing the news of her pregnancy, Priya took to Instagram on Saturday and and wrote: "Ten little fingers, ten little toes.With love and grace, our family grows...Could not be a better day than today to announce this...Happy Janmashtami."