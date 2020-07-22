Taapsee Pannu relives her school days in new post

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has gone down memory lane on Instagram, reliving her school days. She has posted a picture where is seen posing in uniform with friends at school.

"School! This is my 12th standard. braces (for the second time), embarrassing hair (coz i was combing my curly hair) that fence (which could take those spare Extra kilos of mine for the entire years!), the batch on my coat (the only goal in my life that I set for myself n ended up achieving it) and the friends who made memories worth discussing for years after, #throwback #archive #quarantinepost," she wrote alongside the image.

Actress Tisca Chopra took to the comment section and wrote: "Cutie then and now".

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap said: "Lovely picture".