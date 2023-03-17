 Taapsee Pannu on feud with Kangana Ranaut: 'It's she who has a problem with me'
The Blurr actress also reacted on being called 'sasti copy' of Kangana Ranaut.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut | Photo File

Blurr actress Taapsee Pannu is considered one of the enemies of Kangana Ranaut. The two also engaged in a war of words, a few years back on Twitter. Their argument went to another level when Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel labelled Taapsee as ‘Sasti Copy’ of Ranaut.

Taapsee recently reacted to the incident stating that she took her comment and wore it like a badge of honour.

Not just this, she also stated that it’s Kangana who has issues with her. She really has no problems with the Manikarnika actress. Taapsee spilled the beans on her current thoughts and whether she will ever talk to Kangana if they cross paths.

Read Also
Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on viral argument video with paps: 'They do it knowing it will irk me'
article-image

Taapsee Pannu on her fallout with Kangana Ranaut

The actress, in a recent conversation with Lallantop, was reminded about the past and was asked about her opinion on Kangana and Rangoli’s comments.

She opened up and said, “Frankly, I don’t know coz I don’t feel bad about it anymore. We came across each other at the screenings of Pink. I was a noob in the industry at that time. So it was more like greeting a guest, saying hello, thanks and that’s it.”

Read Also
‘Critics ne nanga kar diya’: Kangana’s sister Rangoli reviews Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Haseen...
article-image

I will say ‘hello’ if we meet - Taapsee Pannu

The Dobaaraa actress also said that if there are any circumstances where the two cross paths, she will definitely talk to Kangana.

“I will go there and say ‘hello’. Mai muh fira ke toh nahi jaungi. Mujhe kahan koi problem hai, woh toh usko hai, toh uski marzi. Mujhe shuruvat me jhatka laga kyunki woh itni achchi actor hai Maine usko pedestal pe rakha.

Taapsee, in another interview, stated that Kangana is not suitable in her life and she never misses her.

Read Also
Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Taapsee Pannu sizzled in red, Rashmika looked dapper in black & golden...
article-image

