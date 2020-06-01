Taapsee is a perfectionist, says Mithali Raj biopic director Rahul Dholakia

Mumbai: Rahul Dholakia says even though the production on the Mithali Raj biopic "Shabaash Mithu" is on halt due to the nationwide lockdown, he is impressed with the dedication of actor Taapsee Pannu, who is utilising her time at home polishing her cricketing skills.

Taapsee is essaying the role of the Indian women's cricket team captain in the upcoming film backed by Viacom18 Studios. "Taapsee is a perfectionist. She has started training. We have people coaching her and we were supposed to start the training process by March end or April beginning but then the lockdown happened and everything went for a toss. Taapsee knows the game and she is doing some training herself as we can't expect someone to go and train her at this time," Dholakia said.

The filmmaker, best known for directing movies such as "Parzania" and "Raees", said the shooting and training schedule of "Shabaash Mithu" has been affected by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.