Taapsee Pannu mourns the demise of her paternal grandmother, pens down a heartfelt post for 'Bijli'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's "Biji", or paternal grandmother, has passed away.
Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph from a Gurudwara, where a photograph of her grandmother is placed along with garlands.
"The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever.... Biji," Taapsee captioned the image.
Other details of her grandmother's passing away are yet to be made public.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)