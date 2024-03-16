Suzanne Bernert Finds Love Again In Delhi-Based Arjun Hardas After Husband Akhil Mishra's Death In 2023

Suzanne Bernert, who is an actress and has been a part of several television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Jhansi Ki Rani, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, among others, has found love again after the death of her husband, actor Akhil Mishra, who passed away in 2023 due to an unfortunate accident at his home.

Suzanne is currently in a relationship with Delhi-based Arjun Hardas, who runs an NGO. Talking about the same, the actress told ETimes that after Akhil’s passing, she had stopped meeting people apart from work and spent most of her time at home.

However, she pushed herself to travel to Delhi to attend a friend’s housewarming party in December 2023. During which, Arjun connected with her, and they met.

"Soon we became friends and gradually grew closer. Today, we are in sync with each other emotionally, and it feels like we’ve known each other for a long time," she added.

She revealed that her new partner, Arjun, understands that whatever she is today is because of Akhil, and he also acknowledges that her late husband is a part of her. The actress added, "The intention isn’t to replace him. Akhil was my beloved one, and I want his memory as an amazing human being and actor to live on.”

Suzanne said that they have just started spending time together; however, they plan for it to be a long-term relationship.