Sushant Singh Rajput's Khairiyat From Chhichhore Breaks Record With 1 Billion Views

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise shocked the entire industry. He won every heart with his performance in the film Chhichhore. Recently, his heartfelt track Khairiyat has achieved a significant milestone, crossing 1 billion views on YouTube.

Khairiyat means asking about the well-being of the person, and in this track, it is about the beloved one. The video of the song showcases the amazing chemistry between Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. The romantic track has struck a chord with audiences, conveying the deep emotion of his character in the film.

It revolves around the themes of nostalgia and friendship and continues to be watched by fans on YouTube. Apart from this, the film also features tracks such as Woh Din, Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai, Fikar Not, and Control.

Khairiyat is sung by Arijit Singh, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Pritam.

Sushant carved a niche for himself in the world of entertainment and is still remembered today for his work and contributions to Indian cinema with films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Kai Poche, Sonchiriya, Shudh Desi Romance, Dil Bechara, and more. At the age of 34, the actor passed away in 2020. His song Khairiyat was released in 2019 and is still loved by fans all over the world.

Chhichhore story is about a group of friends reminiscing about their college days and the impact of those years on their current lives. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star Studios.

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in the lead roles, with Shishir Sharma and Mohammad Samad in supporting roles.

The 1 billion views milestone shows the connection of the song with its listeners and the remembrance of Sushant Singh Rajput.