Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Co-Star Naveen Polishetty Meets With Accident In US

Actor Naveen Polishetty, best known for his role in the 2019 film Chhichhore, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput, recently met with an accident in the United States. The actor is currently recuperating and he has sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured arm.

According to reports, Naveen was riding a bike in Dallas, US, when he lost control of it and it skid across the road. Despite trying to regain control, he could not maintain his balance and fell off, resulting into multiple injuries.

The actor has fractured his arm and is currently undergoing treatment and recovering in the US itself.

Naveen is yet to issue an official statement about his health.

Naveen primarily works in the Telugu film industry and he marked his debut in 2019 with the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. After winning awards for the film, he was seen as a part of the superhit Bollywood film, Chhichhore, in the same year.

In Chhichhore, he played the role of Acid, one of the best friends of the character played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in lead roles.

Naveen was last seen in the 2023 film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, in which he was paired opposite Anushka Shetty. The film received mixed responses from the audience.

The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next, titled Anaganaga Oka Raju.