Actress Arundhathi Nair On Ventilator After Deadly Bike Accident In Kerala, Family Seeks Financial Help

Actress Arundhathi Nair, a popular name in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, met with a major bike accident in Kovalam, Kerala, on March 14 and is currently battling for her life at a hospital in Trivandrum. She has been put on ventilator support and her family has been praying for speedy recovery.

Arundhathi's sister Arathy Nair confirmed the news of the actress' accident and stated that she has sustained injuries to her head.

"We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago. She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum," a statement shared by Arathy read.

Reportedly, the accident occured on the Kovalam bypass when Arundhathi was travelling with her brother, and it left the actress critically injured.

Meanwhile, Arundhathi's friend Gopika Anil urged her fans to help the family financially in these times of distress.

"My friend @arundhathi.nair_ met with an accident the previous day and is in very critical condition. As she fights for her life in ventilator, the daily hospital expenses are becoming too huge to afford. We are doing our part but that seems insufficient to meet the current hospital requirements. I request you all to kindly contribute the way you can so that it would be very helpful for her family. Thank you so much," her note read.

Arundhathi's family members have also asked her fans and well-wishers to pray for her.