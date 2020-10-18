Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella's brother held for allegedly being part of a drug syndicate

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He is a South African who is the first foreigner to be arrested in the case.

NCB has alleged that Demetriades is part of the drug syndicate and has been in touch with the other accused arrested in the case.

The name of the arrested person has been identified as Agisilaos Demetriades, 30.

On the basis of information, a room at a resort in Lonavala was searched where Demetriades was staying with his fiance where 0.8 grams of small round shaped black colour sticky substance purported to be charas was found.

On Saturday, the agency searched the Khar residence of the accused where 1 strip of Alprazolam tablets was recovered.

The agency summoned Demetriades and his statement was recorded wherin he stated that he consumed cannabis leaves sometimes and the same was supplied by rickshaw driver whom the agency believes to be Sandeep Gupta, already arrested in the case.

This was also confirmed from the call records. The agency has also found he contacting Anuj Keswani and Dwayne who have been arrested in the case. Demetriades has also identified accused Kaizan through his photograph as a peddler and that he has offered him Hashish and Ice several times. Demetriades was placed under arrest on basis of his statement for alleged dealing of illicit drugs.

The agency told a court in the city that electronic evidence revealed that he was dealing in variety of drugs which needs detained investigation. "It is clear that Demetriades purchased contraband from accused Kaizan Ibrahim, Sandeep Gupta and hence he is part of the conspiracy for drug procurement," the agency told court. The agency has also found links with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda who are linked with accused Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty and late Rajput, the agency told court. "It is necessary to interrogate in deepak to whom he was delivering contraband in Bollywood," the agency told court.