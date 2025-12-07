 Superman On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About David Corenswet's Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSuperman On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About David Corenswet's Film

Superman On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About David Corenswet's Film

The story follows Clark Kent as he balances his life as a journalist in Metropolis while discovering his true destiny as Superman. Unlike previous portrayals, this version focuses deeply on his inner conflicts, relationships, and the struggle to fit in despite being the most powerful being on Earth.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Superman |

The highly anticipated Superman, featuring David Corenswet in the iconic role of Clark Kent, is set to be one of the most exciting superhero releases of recent times. Directed by James Gunn, the film marks a bold new beginning for the DC Universe and will introduce a refreshed storyline, new characters, and a modern take on the legendary Kryptonian hero. Fans who have been curious about when and where to stream the movie will be thrilled to know that the OTT release has already become one of the most discussed topics online. The film is set to release on JioHotstar.

Superman plot

The story follows Clark Kent as he balances his life as a journalist in Metropolis while discovering his true destiny as Superman. Unlike previous portrayals, this version focuses deeply on his inner conflicts, relationships, and the struggle to fit in despite being the most powerful being on Earth. David Corenswet’s performance is already receiving strong praise from early screenings, with many calling him the perfect blend of charm, vulnerability, and strength.

All about Superman

FPJ Shorts
'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises Akshaye Khanna's Masterclass Acting
'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises Akshaye Khanna's Masterclass Acting
Bank Of Maharashtra Slashes Loan Rates To 7.10% After RBI Cut, Promises Relief For Borrowers
Bank Of Maharashtra Slashes Loan Rates To 7.10% After RBI Cut, Promises Relief For Borrowers
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
IndiGo Flight Crisis: How New Rules & Poor Planning Grounded India’s Biggest Airline | Explained
IndiGo Flight Crisis: How New Rules & Poor Planning Grounded India’s Biggest Airline | Explained

The film also features an impressive supporting cast, including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Their dynamic adds intensity, emotion, and depth to the storyline, giving fans a refreshing yet nostalgic experience. The movie also promises a visually captivating cinematic experience, enhanced with spectacular action sequences, high-quality VFX, and a compelling background score.

Read Also
Man Vs Baby OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rowan Atkinson's Film Online?
article-image

Cast and characters

The film features David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises...

'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises...

Superman On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About David Corenswet's Film

Superman On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About David Corenswet's Film

'Please Mat Kijiye...': Rohit Saraf Looks Disappointed, Requests Paps Not To Record Him After Being...

'Please Mat Kijiye...': Rohit Saraf Looks Disappointed, Requests Paps Not To Record Him After Being...

Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Their Wedding...

Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Their Wedding...

'Have Decided To Move On': Palash Muchhal BREAKS Silence On Wedding Controversy With Smriti...

'Have Decided To Move On': Palash Muchhal BREAKS Silence On Wedding Controversy With Smriti...