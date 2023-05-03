Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol all set to get married next month; more details inside

Karan Deol and Sunny Deol | Instagram

Karan Deol, Son of Bollywood's veteran actor Sunny Deol, is ready to take his relationship with his beloved to the next level. The actor got engaged a few months ago in a low-key ceremony with just family members present.

The engagement took place on a special date, the wedding anniversary of Karan's grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. The wedding is set to take place next month in a similar fashion.

Who is Karan Deol's fiance?

Karan's fiance is not from the film industry and they have been dating for a while now. The media is intrigued about her, and not much information has been revealed.

The couple was reportedly spotted in Dubai on Valentine's Day, and since then, people have been eager to know more about her.

The Deol family is known for their close bond, and Karan's engagement ceremony was a testament to that.

Karan's grandfather, Dharmendra, has been an iconic figure in the film industry, having acted in numerous hit films.

He first got married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he has two sons and two daughters. Later, he got married to Bollywood's dream girl Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughters.

Karan's work front

Karan Deol, who started his journey in the film industry as an assistant director, made his acting debut in 2019 with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. He is currently working on his upcoming film Apne 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra.

As the wedding preparations are in full swing, the media and the fans are eagerly waiting for the big day to arrive. The Deol family is known for their simplicity and their bond, and Karan's wedding is expected to be a low-key affair. Nevertheless, it will undoubtedly be another big Bollywood wedding

