Sundaram Master OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Harsha Chemudu, Divya Sripada's Film

Ravi Teja's Sundaram Master is a Telugu comedy film that was released in theaters on February 23, 2024. Recently, the makers announced that the movie will stream on an OTT platform in March 2024.

Where to watch Sundaram Master

Kalyan Santhosh-directed Sundaram Master will now premiere on March 22, 2024. If you missed watching the film in theaters, don't worry; you can watch it on Telugu and Tamil streaming platforms ETV Win and Aha.

Actor Ravi Teja, who produced Ravanasura, and Changure Bangaru Raja, recently produced Sundaram Master with comedian Harsha Chemudu.

Plot

The film centers on Sundar Rao, who is a greedy government teacher and goes on a secret mission to a remote village, pretending to be an English teacher. The movie is about how his secret mission turns into a challenge for him. It also focuses on whether he will be able to succeed in his mission or whether he will get caught.

Cast

The list of characters in the film includes Harsha Chemudu as Sundar Rao, Chaitanya as Oja, Bhadram, Balakrishna Neelakantapuram as Peddayya, Harsha Vardhan as MLA, Divya Sripada as Myna. The movie was produced under RT Team Works and Goalden Media.

All about Sundaram Master

According to the reports, the film has received tremendous appreciation and has collected Rs 50 crores in India alone; with that, it has already been called a blockbuster. The soundtrack and background score were composed by Sricharan Pakala. The film has a running time of 121 minutes.