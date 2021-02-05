Sundance Film Festival 2021: A cinematic bonanza for movie lovers

The dark shadow of the pandemic did affect the Sundance Film Festival 2021 as instead of the usual 10 days of films screenings, it was cut down to only six days with many live events, including the awards, being conducted virtually.

Given that the pandemic has scarred the world like never-before, there were films on the coronavirus global attack as well. Take, for instance, the movie In The Same Breath, which is scarily inspired by real-life events that happened in Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic. Then there was In The Earth, which took off on the new pandemic normal, followed by How It Ends, which eerily talked about the end of the world. A tad scary as reel suddenly seemed too close to real life events.

But, thankfully, there were films which were not so dark and were a delight to watch. Some of the best ones were Judas And The Black Messiah, I Was A Simple Man and John And The Hole. A special mention goes to Robin Wright’s directorial debut titled Land. It is a simple tale of a woman who seeks isolation in the Rocky Mountains after she faces personal grief and while battling the unforgiving elements, finds her resilience and strength. This film touches a chord and has received a lot of critical acclaim.

But, overall, it was a good year for creativity as films and documentaries dabbled in out-of-the-box content. The festival has paved the way for good cinema. So, here’s hoping more film festivals will follow suit.