Sukhwinder Singh, 52, Reveals He Has 'Someone Special' In Life: 'People Get Married Without Big Celebrations Too'

Veteran singer and music composer Sukhwinder Singh, who has lent his voice to numerous Bollywood hits in the last three decades, has revealed that he is not single and has 'someone special' in his life. The singer, who has kept details about his personal life private, was believed to be unmarried. However, in one of his latest interviews, he said that he believes people get married without big celebrations too.

Opening up about his personal life, Sukhwinder told Hindustan Times, "Zaroori nahi hai ki jinke bade jashn nahi hote, voh shaadi nahi karte! Karte hain na? There are so many celebrities who get married but one doesn’t get to know because they don’t want news to be made out of it. Reveal nahi kar sakta. There are some relationships which are sensitive, one doesn’t feel the need to put it under the limelight. Aisa rishta nahi hai ki aapne gunaah kiya hai, aisa bhi nahi hai."

The 52-year-old singer also revealed why he has always remained tight-lipped about his relationship. He said, "Privacy hai meri, bas. Chupane wala isme kuch nahi hai. If an artist finds someone who lets their thinking be free, then such a relationship lives on forever. Artists are very peculiar people. Mujhe rishton ko limelight mein daalne ka shauk nahi hai. If someone wants to, there’s nothing wrong, it’s not a crime in both scenarios."

Sukhwinder is best known for his versatile voice and ability to infuse emotion into his songs. Some of his hit songs are Haule Haule, Jai Ho, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Banthan, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Ramta Jogi, Gajanana, Gallan Goodiyaan, Udi Udi Jaaye, Singham, Marjaani and many others.