Suhana Khan showcases her acting skills in short film teaser

Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter may be away from the film industry but Suhana Khan is clearly prepping by working on her acting chops. While she is studying abroad in a film school, the 19-year-old will soon be seen in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue.

Theodore Gimeno, the writer, and director of The Grey Part Of Blue, took to Instagram to share the teaser. He wrote, “Dear all – Here I present for the first time some of the visuals for my upcoming short film The Grey Part of Blue’. The film itself is basically complete but I am not yet sure of the date of release, so stay tuned for that. I want to thank all of you for the continued support this past year, it’s truly been surreal. Until then, I hope you enjoy this little teaser! Love, Theodore Gimeno (Original Music by @olsdavis) #thegreypartofblue.”