Suhana Khan is a dazzling diva as she flaunts her new hairstyle in latest pics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been making waves for her style statements. Despite being busy with her studies in New York, the Khan princess is quite regular when it comes to staying in touch with her admirers back home, thanks to social media posts.
Suhana has once again been trending online, with a new set of pictures of hers . Dazzling like a diva, in one of the pics that was shared on her fan page, the 19-year-old star kid can be seen donning a blue shirt, while in the other, she slays in a black V-neck t-shirt. In both the pictures, Suhana styled her hair in loose curls that have been treated from below. She completed her look with subtle makeup and a rosy pink lipstick.
Suhana Khan recently featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the short film also stars Robin Gonella who acts opposite to Suhana's cheerful and too much in love character.
Earlier, sharing the short film on YouTube, Gimeno had written, "Really excited to finally bring to you this project I've been working on for the past year! I've been immensely lucky to work with such an amazing group of people: cast, crew, and friends that helped me turn this idea into something real! So that's really awesome. And hopefully you will have enjoyed it too! Thank you!"
Well, it seems like Suhana has imbibed daddy dearest's love for acting, after all. It has also been said that she is keen to join Bollywood. Whether she enters can replicate the same explosive combination of charisma and hysteria as SRK, remains to be seen.