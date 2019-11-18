Like father, like daughter: Suhana's new short film will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has always been interested in joining Bollywood and with her latest release, a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue, she seems to have already made an entrance in the film industry.
The short film, which was released on Nov 17 on YouTube, revolves around a couple traveling by road to meet the girlfriend's (Suhana Khan) parents. Eventually during the trip they start getting aware of differences between them. The film comes to an end with Suhana trying hard keep the relationship and sort out all the problems.
Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the short film also stars Robin Gonella who acts opposite to Suhana's cheerful and too much in love character.
While her performance in the film is just like a professional actor, she does mirror many of her father's elements including his expressions and charm.
