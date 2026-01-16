Karan Johar Buys House In Mumbai's Khar West For ₹8.05 Crore

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar purchased a residential apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for Rs 8.05 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra. The transaction was registered in November 2025.

As per the registration records, the apartment is located in the Pali Vintage building in Khar West. The property has a carpet area of 1,060.13 sq ft (98.49 sq m) and comes with two dedicated car parking spaces. The deal attracted a stamp duty of Rs 48 lakh, along with registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Khar West is considered one of Mumbai’s well-established residential neighbourhoods, offering connectivity and access to key parts of the city. The area is well-linked through major arterial roads such as Linking Road, SV Road and the Western Express Highway.

It is also served by the Khar Road railway station on the Western Line, providing suburban rail connectivity. Its location allows convenient access to neighbouring areas including Bandra, Santacruz and Andheri, while the Bandra-Worli Sea Link offers smoother connectivity to South Mumbai and business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Lower Parel.

Over the years, Khar West has developed into a sought-after residential address, known for its mix of premium apartments and boutique developments. The locality is surrounded by retail outlets, restaurants, entertainment hubs, educational institutions and healthcare facilities, making it a preferred choice among professionals and families.

Karan, a leading figure in the Hindi film industry and the co-owner of Dharma Productions, made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and went on to direct films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Apart from filmmaking, he is also a television host and producer. On the work front, Karan's latest film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, failed at the box office.