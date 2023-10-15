Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale Announce Pregnancy: 'Can't Wait To Meet Our New Addition'

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are expecting their first child together. They took to their official Instagram accounts to share the good news with their followers.

Sugandha shared a series of adorable photos from her maternity photoshoot. In the pictures, the couple is seen posing on the beach. The singer-comedian is seen flaunting her baby bump in a maroon gown with thigh-high slit.

"The Best Is Yet To Come...Cant Wait To Meet Our New Addition🥳 kindly keep ur Love & Blessings on," they captioned the post.

Soon after they shared the post, celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Actress Gauahar Khan commented, "Many many congratulations ❤️ god bless."

Jamie Lever wrote, "Wow Many congratulations."

Nakuul Mehta, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Neha Kakkar, Jay Bhanushali and others also congratulated the parents-to-be.

Sugandha and Sanket, who shot to fame from The Kapil Sharma Show, tied the knot in Jalandhar, on April 26, 2021. Their wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with very few people in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple dated for several years before tying the knot. They also appeared together in Zee TV's Summer Express 2017.

Sanket is best known for mimicking Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty. He is a qualified doctor as well. He made his small screen debut with 'Laugh India Laugh'.

Both Sugandha and Sanket are quite active on social media and they often share hilarious videos to keep their fans and followers entertained.

