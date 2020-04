Subhash Ghai shares fond memories of Rishi Kapoor, the 'child star'

Our relationship was not of a professional level. We had an internal bonding. He was one of my dear friends. We used to worry about each other. He was a simple soul, blunt, frank, honest. Agar galat baat pe lada toh woh phone karta (if he fought on wrong issues, he would call up) and apologise.

I would always tell him he is a star with a lover boy face, so no one would give him roles of a mafia chief, a dada or a gay. Later in life he did those roles and shocked me. Then he said, 'Now you write a character for me'.

He knew that if he suited a character, I would take him otherwise I wouldn't. We used to often meet at functions, eat food at each other's homes. Our bonding never got over. Generally, after a film gets over, the actor forgets you and moves on. There are few who will be a friend of friends. People used to be surprised thinking these two don't do films together but 'dosti bohot hai'. We used to have heart-to-heart conversations. It was above our professional interest. I would definitely include Rishi Kapoor in one of the top five finest actors of India.

He belonged to a family that was always united. Chintu was a family man. He had a great balance of family values and professional values. Chintu —bacha — bache ke wajah se woh ek acha insan tha, bache ke wajah se woh ek acha actor tha (he was a good person and actor because of the child in him). He didn't let the child in him die. That was the best quality of Rishi Kapoor.

A child star has gone. An actor who remained a child star for 45 years.