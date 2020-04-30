Rishi Kapoor's Death: Lata Mangeshkar pays emotional tribute to late actor with a throwback photo

Mumbai: With a priceless throwback photo featuring baby Rishi Kapoor in her arms, veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar paid rich tributes to the actor and said his departure is a huge loss to the film industry.

The 90-year-old Bharat Ratna Awardee took to Twitter and shared the monochromatic picture which was sent to her by Rishi himself.

She wrote, "Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun." (A few days back Rishi sent this picture of us to me. I am remembering all those days, and the conversations. I am short of words.)