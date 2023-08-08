Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' To Stream Exclusively On OTT From THIS Date

Gear up for a captivating cinematic experience as Sony LIV takes you on an exclusive journey with Steven Spielberg's latest creation - "The Fabelmans."

This American coming-of-age film is set to premiere on August 11th, promising an extraordinary treat for cinema enthusiasts.

ABOUT THE FABELMANS

Directed by the iconic Steven Spielberg, who also co-wrote and produced the film in collaboration with Tony Kushner, "The Fabelmans" is a semi-autobiographical tale loosely inspired by Spielberg's own adolescence and early filmmaking years.

Centered around the fictional character Sammy Fabelman, the movie beautifully weaves the power of film into the narrative, allowing Sammy to unravel the complexities of his dysfunctional family and the people around him.

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy, sharing the screen with talented actors including Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch in supporting roles. Notably, the movie is dedicated to the cherished memories of Spielberg's real-life parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg, who passed away in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

PLOT OF THE FILM

Set in post-World War II era Arizona, the film follows the aspirations of young Sammy Fabelman as he embarks on a journey towards his dream of becoming a filmmaker.

However, his path takes an unexpected turn when he stumbles upon a family secret that shatters his world. Through the lens of cinema, Sammy discovers the profound truth that lies beneath the surface.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)