Staying fit, comebacks and more...

Fit and fine
On the fitness front it was time for the opening of RD’s Strength – Training & Transformation Studio, launched by Rinzing Denzongpa, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Aayush Sharma at Hotel Ramee Guestline. The talk was on the importance of fitness and the aim to change the way people perceive, define and experience fitness.
The gym offers weight training, cardio, sauna, steam, swimming, customized diet, customized meal, group exercises, outdoor activities, spinning studio, a safe and hygienic ambience, changing rooms and showers, ice baths, individual temporary and permanent lockers, a member’s lounge and much more.
Leading from the front
Words of wisdom was what it was at the Raymond Leadership Talk on ‘Leading from the Front’ with management lessons by cricket legend and chief coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri who was in conversation with noted sports writer Ayaz Memon.
It was a full house at the Raymond atelier at Breach Candy with the audience glued to their seats in rapt attention, soaking in the insights and interaction with the two famed people. It turned out to be an informative and enlightening evening and even if you were not a sportsperson you felt encouraged and invigorated enough to lead from the front.
Later, the cheer was on as guests made their way to the poolside terrace at JK House for cocktails and dinner. With twenty bottles of spirits before your eyes, not to talk about the champagne, wines and beers, it made your life difficult to decide what to have!
Super duper birthday bash
Super singer Shibani Kashyap had a super duper birthday bash at Copa - The Bar in Juhu. Her hubby dearest Rajiv Roda was there to warmly welcome each and every guest.
It looked like all the movers and shakers were there, along with the quiet ones who just like to chill out with family and friends. We won’t name names since each and every person present that night was important and significant in their own stead.
Instead, let’s tell you how it went … it went splendidly well, with people trooping in at regular intervals, getting clicked or taking selfies. Luxury drinks were in full flow along with hors d’oeuvres and there was a buffet dinner, too. The music was in the air, naturally, and the cocktail chatter was well and truly on. Nobody wanted to leave, but then you can’t blame them!
Welcome back!
It seemed just like yesterday but it was as many as 17 years that the affable and affectionate Dov Segev-Steinberg was back in Mumbai. Yes, the former Consul General of Israel and Dean of the Consular Corps in Mumbai, who was very much loved about the social circuit in town, was back for a bit, not getting posted here again but on a short visit to meet close friends and carry out some work in Goa.
He was there at the happy lunch hosted by his dear friend Kaveer Shahani who got together Dov’s good friends like AD Singh, Ash Chandler and Alison Woodham. Now based in Helsinki, Finland, Dov Segev-Steinberg is the Ambassador of Israel to Finland and non-resident Ambassador to Estonia. It was a really warm welcome back!
Flower power
The exciting news is that Women’s Web is gearing up for its annual mega event, The Orange Flower Festival on January 25 at Anti Social in Lower Parel with women from varied creative fields celebrating their voices.
The activities for expression of visual and performing arts include collaborative art installation, poetry slam, The Power of Storytelling - a workshop on gender writing by Breakthrough, quiz and a stand-up comedy act by Poornima Toprani.
Also, watch out for the panel discussion, Beyond Arm Candy: Are Bollywood’s women finally becoming the movers and shakers of their own lives? This day-long women’s event will culminate in an awards night where women bloggers, vloggers and authors will be recognised for their achievements through The Orange Flower Awards across 24 categories.
