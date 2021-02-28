Star Gazing: From Tiger Shroff to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood birthdays this week and what's in store for them

Tiger Shroff (Born: March 2)
You are a hard-working person who knows how to take care of your businesses. You also have a very loving and giving side to you. Your birthday falls after a Full Moon this year, suggesting a period full of communication and teaching. This is a strong year for publicity and other endeavours that involve spreading the word. Your ability to be objective or to see the 'big picture' will especially be rewarding this year. Fortunately, the transiting Uranus harmonises with your Sun this year. Your personality will turn out to be sparkling during this period, which is sure to attract new opportunities and people into your life.
Shraddha Kapoor (Born: March 3)
You can work tirelessly toward achieving a goal as long as you remain inspired. Your faith in your ability to succeed is remarkable. With the Sun and Moon in harmony in your Solar Return chart, the year ahead should be satisfying and balanced. Blessing from a saintly person will prove to be of solace and comfort. Friends will be supportive, but might also be a bit demanding. The months of August, October and May will prove to be result-oriented. This can be a year in which you are doing a lot of connecting and creating. The connections you make will tend to be growth-oriented and encouraging. More people will readily recognise your intelligence or your unique insights this year.
Shankar Mahadevan (Born: March 3)
You are amusing, versatile, intriguing, delightful way with words and possess a wonderful sense of humour. You are in comfortable demand and will remain popular. You will be able to achieve a decent balance between work and play; personal and professional life. For the most part, you will be on top of your game this year. Positive connections will be made fairly easily. A stable period of growth and prosperity sees you shine with confidence and enthusiasm. Speculation will prove to be rewarding and long term investments are also recommended. Long pending disputes will be sorted out, bringing relief to your mind.
Janhvi Kapoor (Born: March 6)
You are an exceptionally hard-working individual who devotes completely to whatever you do. You seek balance, harmony and beauty in your life; and you work tirelessly to achieve these things. This can be a good time for updating your technology, in ways that open up new avenues for communication or ease. Wonderfully creative ideas might fill your head this year. Getting serious about love or money (or both) is on the cards. The responsibilities of a partnership might be magnified or enlarged this year. Fireworks are to be expected in both your social and financial lives.