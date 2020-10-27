Star cast of 'Four More Shots Please! Season 2' bags award at Busan International Film Festival

Mumbai: Setting a new milestone in the global arena, Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced an exciting achievement at the prestigious 2nd Asian Content Awards 2020, as part of the Busan International Film Festival 2020.

Amazon Original Series 'Four More Shots Please! Season 2' star cast Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Gurbani Judge has bagged an enviable win in the 'Best Rising Star' category. This accolade comes hot on the heels of the 2020 International Emmy Awards nomination for the series in the 'Best Comedy Series' category announced earlier this year.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, "I am equal parts delighted and proud to learn that a globally acclaimed international platform such as the Asian Content Awards has recognized our Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please Season and honoured our talent with such a great award. Four More Shots Please! Season 2 has been a true labour of love for us and we are delighted to share this success with Pritish Nandy Communications, and of course our fantastic talent who deserve every bit of adulation coming their way for giving us four extremely memorable, yet relatable flaw some women to look up to!" Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, 'Four More Shots Please! Season 2' is the only Indian title to have won an award at the 2nd Asian Content Awards 2020, following stiff competition from entries from across Asia including China, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand.