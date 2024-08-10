 Sriti Jha's Birthday Wish For Kumkum Bhagya Costar Shabbir Ahluwalia Reminds Fans Of 'Pragya-Abhi'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSriti Jha's Birthday Wish For Kumkum Bhagya Costar Shabbir Ahluwalia Reminds Fans Of 'Pragya-Abhi'

Sriti Jha's Birthday Wish For Kumkum Bhagya Costar Shabbir Ahluwalia Reminds Fans Of 'Pragya-Abhi'

Sriti Jha took to her Instagram handle to wish her Kumkum Bhagya costar Shabbir Ahluwalia on his birthday today with an adorable throwback video.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

While Kumkum Bhagya still remains to be one of the most loved shows on television, the success of the show dates back to its strong foundation, which was laid by Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia with whom the show was commenced. Sriti and Shabbir, who essayed the characters of Pragya and Abhi in the show, still remain to be one of the most loved television pairs and fans of both the actors still miss watching them together.

Read Also
'I See KumKum Bhagya Going On For The Next 30-40 Years', Says Shabbir Ahluwalia As The Show Clocks...
article-image

Well, Sriti's birthday wish for Kumkum Bhagya costar Shabbir Ahluwalia has once again reminded fans of the show about their beautiful onscreen chemistry. Sriti took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video of her along with Shabbir from their stint together in Kumkum Bhagya. In this video, the actors can be seen riding a bicycle.

FPJ Shorts
Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was 'Improvised': 'It Became Historical Scene'
Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was 'Improvised': 'It Became Historical Scene'
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area; VIDEO
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area; VIDEO
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha Tumhari..'
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha Tumhari..'
Mumbai: Coastal Road To Have NO Hoardings On Reclaimed Lands, Traffic NOC Mandatory, Says BMC's Draft Policy 2024
Mumbai: Coastal Road To Have NO Hoardings On Reclaimed Lands, Traffic NOC Mandatory, Says BMC's Draft Policy 2024

Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, the Kumkum Bhagya fame heaps praises on Shabbir and reveals how he makes everyone's day better. She further goes ahead to call him 'Udta karela.' The actress writes: 'You always have a choice between ruining someone’s day and making it better… always try to chose the later”

-Shabir Ahluwalia

He always makes everyone’s day better❤️❤️

“Udta Karela”

- Shabir Ahluwalia

(Ofcourse this is my favourite phrase in all the phrases of all the world)

Happy Birthday @shabirahluwalia

You’re the coolest dude

You’re the goddamn daddy!!

*breaks into jumps and starts singing happy birthday in a screechy voice''

Read Also
Sriti Jha reveals viral poem about being asexual is NOT about her: 'It was cathartic to me'
article-image

Sriti and Shabbir led Kumkum Bhagya for quite a few years after Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul replaced the duo. Both Mugdha and Krishna were later replaced by Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was...

Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was...

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha...

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha...

Travis Scott Remains In French Police Custody After Drunk Brawl With Security Guard In Paris

Travis Scott Remains In French Police Custody After Drunk Brawl With Security Guard In Paris

Was Ranbir Kapoor FIRST Choice For Raanjhanaa Instead Of Dhanush? Aanand L. Rai REACTS

Was Ranbir Kapoor FIRST Choice For Raanjhanaa Instead Of Dhanush? Aanand L. Rai REACTS

Sriti Jha's Birthday Wish For Kumkum Bhagya Costar Shabbir Ahluwalia Reminds Fans Of 'Pragya-Abhi'

Sriti Jha's Birthday Wish For Kumkum Bhagya Costar Shabbir Ahluwalia Reminds Fans Of 'Pragya-Abhi'