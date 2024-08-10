Sriti Jha's Birthday Wish For Kumkum Bhagya Costar Shabbir Ahluwalia Reminds Fans Of 'Pragya-Abhi'

While Kumkum Bhagya still remains to be one of the most loved shows on television, the success of the show dates back to its strong foundation, which was laid by Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia with whom the show was commenced. Sriti and Shabbir, who essayed the characters of Pragya and Abhi in the show, still remain to be one of the most loved television pairs and fans of both the actors still miss watching them together.

Well, Sriti's birthday wish for Kumkum Bhagya costar Shabbir Ahluwalia has once again reminded fans of the show about their beautiful onscreen chemistry. Sriti took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video of her along with Shabbir from their stint together in Kumkum Bhagya. In this video, the actors can be seen riding a bicycle.

Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, the Kumkum Bhagya fame heaps praises on Shabbir and reveals how he makes everyone's day better. She further goes ahead to call him 'Udta karela.' The actress writes: 'You always have a choice between ruining someone’s day and making it better… always try to chose the later”

-Shabir Ahluwalia

He always makes everyone’s day better❤️❤️

“Udta Karela”

- Shabir Ahluwalia

(Ofcourse this is my favourite phrase in all the phrases of all the world)

Happy Birthday @shabirahluwalia

You’re the coolest dude

You’re the goddamn daddy!!

*breaks into jumps and starts singing happy birthday in a screechy voice''

Sriti and Shabbir led Kumkum Bhagya for quite a few years after Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul replaced the duo. Both Mugdha and Krishna were later replaced by Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma.