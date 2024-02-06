Squid Game Confirms Expanded Cast For Season 2, To Release In 2024

Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday confirmed expansion of starry Korean cast in the popular Korean series 'Squid Game' Season 2.

The second season sees Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles as protagonist and antagonist survivors of the bloody elimination game, reports 'Variety'.

The new story "will follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the US and starts a chase with a motive", said Netflix in Korea. Earlier photographs from Season 2 showed Lee's Gi-hyun character with hair dyed beetroot red, reports 'Variety'.

The company confirmed that Hwang Dong-hyuk, who became the first Asian to win outstanding directing for a drama series at the Primetime Emmy's, is also re-set as director, writer, and producer and that production is through Firstman Studio.

New cast members include Yim Si-wan 'The Attorney', 'Emergency Declaration', Kang Ha-neul 'Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet', Park Gyu-young 'Attack the Gas Station', Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim 'Kim Ji-young: Born 1982', Lee David 'The Terror Live', Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji. "Some time in 2024," the company reiterated as it revealed a huge slate of new Korean films, series and reality shows. The nine-episode first season of Dong-hyuk's 'Squid Game' launched in 2021.

The drama about a deadly contest among poor competitors to win KRW45.6 billion became a phenomena for Netflix and was nominated for 14 Emmys, including best drama series (a first for a non-English-language series), winning six.

The 'Squid Game' universe has just begun," said Netflix co-chief last month on a conference call with financial analysts.

The 'Squid Game' universe has already been expanded to include an unscripted competition series, 'Squid Game: The Challenge' and an upcoming video game.