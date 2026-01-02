Splitsvilla Fame Justin D'Cruz & Sakshi Srinivas' Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral, Couple Issues Clarification: 'Stop Spreading The Clip'

Splitsvilla X4 contestants Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas have issued a clarification after a video featuring the duo went viral on social media, with several users claiming it to be a “leaked MMS.” The rumours sparked speculation online, prompting the reality show stars to address the issue and set the record straight.

The viral clip shows a shirtless Justin having a casual conversation with Sakshi, which led to baseless claims circulating across social media platforms. As the video gained traction, several users began sharing links and asking for alleged “MMS footage,” forcing the contestants to speak out against the misinformation.

In a clarification video shared on social media a few days after the clip went viral, Justin denied the claims and expressed his disappointment over the way the video was being misrepresented. He said that the circulating clip was not an MMS but a segment from one of their vlogs.

“Aajkal mere feed pe mere aur Sakshi ke MMS video leak ho gayi hai aur log link pe link maang rahe hai… Firstly, it is nothing, it is fake. Vo humare koi toh vlog ki clip hai,” Justin said in the video. He further urged fans not to panic and reassured those who support them that there was nothing objectionable in the clip.

Justin also revealed that he personally clicked on the so-called link out of curiosity and was shocked by the scale at which the fake content was being circulated. “Uss link pe 1.5 se 2 lakh shares hai. Ye kaunse society mein reh rahe hai hum? Isse accha humare quality content pe engage karo,” he added, calling out the toxic culture of spreading unverified and misleading content online.

He went on to appeal to viewers to stop believing and sharing such rumours. “Jo bhi log ye reel dekh rahe hai, please samjho that it is completely fake,” Justin said, while also criticising those creating and circulating such videos.

The clarification video was shared with a caption that read, “There is no MMS. And there’s no LINK! Stop spreading this stupidity 🙏 the clip that is circulating is actually a clip of our vlog.”

Sakshi also stood by the clarification, reiterating that the claims were false and urging people to act responsibly on social media.