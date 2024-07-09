Spider-Man Star Tobey Maguire TROLLED For Dating 20-Year-Old Model Lily Chee; Ex-Wife Reacts

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire is making headlines because of his romance rumours with 20-year-old Lily Chee. They were spotted together, over the weekend. Tobey and Lily were seen at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual Independence Day party in the Hamptons, New York. Reacting to their romance rumours, Tobey’s ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, she said that the actor was only trying to help Lily.

Here’s What Tobey’s Ex-Wife Said

According to her, Tobey was just trying to help her, in the spotted picture. She responded to a user on Instagram who commented, “Why is your ex-husband b**ging someone three years older than your daughter?". To which she stated, "He was kindly helping a friend to her car, being a good guy."

“I don’t usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car, being a good guy. And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light,” she responded.

Neither Tobey nor Lily have made any comment on this matter as of yet. Lily took to Instagram and shared some pictures of the party from that night with her friends. In the pictures, Tobey and Lily can be spotted together. He is seen holding her with his arm around her waist. Speaking about the outfits, Tobey and Lily were spotted in all-white outfits to the summer bash.

The party was also graced by Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Quavo, Druski, Megan Thee Stallion, Emily Ratajkowski, Lil Wayne, and many others.

Read Also Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer officially end marriage

In 2007, Tobey and Jennifer got married in Kona, Hawaii. After nine years, they got separated in 2016. In 2020, they filed their divorce. The duo has two children - daughter Ruby Sweetheart and son Otis Tobias.