South Actress Lakshmi Manchu Lashes Out On Her Father Mohan Babu, Says I Am A Victim Of Patriarchy In My Family And Film Industry (Exclusive)

Lakshmi Manchu |

Actress-philanthropist Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of popular actor Mohan Babu, has now moved to Mumbai and is looking for opportunities in the Hindi film industry. Her recent Telugu show Yakshini is currently streaming on an OTT platform. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Lakshmi talks about being a victim of patriarchy in the South Indian film industry and her family, who she is meeting in Mumbai for work, and more. Excerpts:

Q. You are a Telugu star, you still feel conscious about box office numbers?

A. Of course, numbers are important, but as an artiste, you have to look for other avenues also. I do television, OTT, and also produce. My thought process changed after living in the States. One has to do or create something in between two films. Create more than you complain, as they say.

Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu |

Q. What were your roadblocks in moving to Mumbai from Hyderabad?

A. There was only one roadblock, my family. They didn’t let me move for the longest time. We are a very close-knit family. They told me, “Why do you have to be a small fish in a big pond?” They had their own qualms. I used to stay at my best friend Rakulpreet’s house. She kept insisting that I move to Mumbai.

Q. Go on…

A. My daughter was small too. I was chatting with Rana (Daggubati), and he told me that I couldn’t stay in Hyderabad forever. I couldn’t sleep for three nights. Men down South aren’t okay with heroes' sisters or daughters being actresses. They step back from casting people like us. Prakash introduced me to the movies, but my dad and his dad tried to get this idea out of our heads.

A still from Yakshini |

Q. Who all you met in Mumbai for work?

A. Things have been really nice here in the city. I am amazed to see the kind of respect that I and my family hold. My father had worked with almost every senior actor here in Bollywood. I met Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap. I have amused them, it seems (laughs).

Q. What are your thoughts on the patriarchal system in the film industry?

A. I am a victim of patriarchy. I had to fight for the things that my brothers get easily. It happened in my own. We are a patriarchal society, we have to call it out rather identifying it. It is not only in South industry but also exists in all parts of the country. We are more than privileged since we live in Mumbai but reality is beyond us.