'Sorry, I Made A Mistake': Boney Kapoor Says He Apologised To Kids For His Misspoken Remarks In Media

Boney Kapoor |

Producer Boney Kapoor often makes headlines for his personal life. In one of his latest interviews, the veteran producer revealed that his kids get upset when he speaks candidly in media about his family. For him, it sometimes gets overwhelming, as later, he feels he should not have said about several things.

Boney Apologised To Kids

In an interview with ABP Live, Boney was questioned if he has ever misspoken in front of the media about his family members and has faced the consequences of it.

To this, he said, “It has happened a lot of times. Whenever I sit down for an interview, I tell them that they just ask about me and not about family. Because sometimes, I get carried away and I say a lot of things. And they (my kids) say why do you have to speak so much?”

He also feels that since all his family members are actors, fans should know some details about them which he can disclose. “That’s when I say I am sorry, I made a mistake,” he further added.

Boney On His Connect With Media

He also expressed that he has not given many interviews in the past so he has been saved from the situation. The producer also stated that earlier a situation had occurred that 'disturbed' him to the core, so much that he ended up crying.

He said, "They have scolded me, gotten upset with me. After getting upset, the kids cried, I cried, I apologised, and they said 'Dad, don’t say sorry.' It has reached that height."

In a career spanning almost four decades, Boney has produced several superhit films. His last film as a producer was Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani.