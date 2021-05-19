'Sooryavanshi' actor Niharica Raizada talks about the film, working with Rohit Shetty, and her late grandfather OP Nayyar

Meet the gorgeous Niharica Raizada, who was crowned Miss India UK 2010 and was the runner-up at Miss India Worldwide 2010. Granddaughter of veteran music composer OP Nayyar, she is also a cardiologist who has been treating thousands of patients during the Covid crisis. Here, the actor, who has starred in movies like the critically-acclaimed Masaan, Damadol, Total Dhamaal, speaks about working with Rohit Shetty in Sooryavanshi, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

What’s keeping you busy these days?

Right now, I’m actually providing medical services like my nana, O P Nayyar saab — he was also into community service. At the age of 86, he became an Ayurvedic specialist, and would sit at home and give advice on Vedic medicine (his father was also a famous Ayurveda doctor). I guess what you are born into, somehow stays with you. It helps you live that way at a certain point in your life.

What about your career in the entertainment field?

I love my career in showbiz. But, currently, shoots have been stopped. Everybody’s waiting for things to get back to normal. During these trying times, there are two options: Either you sit at home and not do anything, or you can get involved with community services; you have to do services to mankind.