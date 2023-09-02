Soorarai Pottru Actor RS Shivaji Passes Away At 66 In Chennai |

RS Shivaji, who has worked predominantly in Tamil cinema, passed away today at the age of 66 in Chennai. The details of his death are yet to be known.

Shivaji’s last film appearance was in the Yogi Babu-starrer Lucky Man, which was released last Friday. Born in 1956, he was the son of actor and producer M.R. Santhanam. His brother, Santhana Bharathi, is also an actor and film director who has worked in Tamil cinema.

He has often collaborated on films like Michael Madana, Kama Rajan, Vikram, Sathya, and Anbe Sivam with Kamal Haasan and his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International. He was also a part of Soorarai Pottru, with Suriya in the lead.

Besides acting, Shivaji has also worked as an assistant director and a sound designer. Shivaji was also part of a few TV serials. Later, he made his digital debut in 2000 with the Tamil-language science fiction sitcom web series Time Enna Boss, which premiered on Amazon Prime Videos.

Reacting to Shivaji's demise, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala offered his condolences on his social media handle. He wrote, "Popular Tamil Character/Comedy Actor #RSShivaji passed away in Chennai this morning..He acted in this Friday release #LuckyMan and has done several memorable roles including #ApoorvaSagodharargal etc. May his soul RIP!"

