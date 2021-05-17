Suriya's film 'Soorarai Pottru' becomes third-highest rated movie in the world on IMDb

Recently, 'Soorarai Pottru' was also selected for the prestigious Shanghai Film Festival.

The action drama is a fictionalised version of the book 'Simply Fly', written on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is produced by Suriya and also features actors Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview, Suriya said, "All of my earlier characters are reel. But this character, is about a person who has lived his life, and is a very humble man. He is a real life hero, who had a dream to make it big, and he did."

"With all the complexities that are there in India, he had to overcome everything to be an airline owner and which is not an easy thing. He literally changed the face of India," he added.

"We are telling the story about a person who has achieved his dreams and made it big, all by himself. It is an inspiration for every common man, irrespective of the background they are born in. There cannot be a reason, that your dreams can't be fulfilled, and stories like these are important to be shared with the masses. Just the determination and one has to combat all the challenges to make it happen, which is why we want to tell the story," Suriya explained.

The movie is co-produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.