 Sonu Sood's Fans Set Up Over 800 Blood Donation Camps To Celebrate His Birthday
Sonu Sood's Fans Set Up Over 800 Blood Donation Camps To Celebrate His Birthday

Sonu Sood's Fans Set Up Over 800 Blood Donation Camps To Celebrate His Birthday

In addition to the blood donation drive, some of them are also distributing food to the disadvantaged

IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Sonu Sood

On actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood's birthday on Sunday (July 30), his fans have organised a blood donation drive across the country. In addition to the blood donation drive, some of them are also distributing food to the disadvantaged.

A statement read, "Inspired by Sonu Sood's relentless dedication to helping those in need, his fans have organised a large-scale blood donation drive to observe his birthday. Across the country, an astounding 800 to 900 blood camps have been set up to collect this precious gift of life."

"The gesture symbolises not just a celebration of their beloved actor's birthday but also a tribute to his selfless commitment towards the welfare of the people," it added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu is currently seen on the youth-based reality show 'Roadies'. He is also busy shooting for 'Fateh', an action thriller. The film is set in the world of cybercrime. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, Fateh also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

Sonu has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. In 2009, he received the Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Award for Best Villain for his work in the Telugu blockbuster Arundhati.

Sood's other successful works include Yuva (2004), Athadu (2005), Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Ashok (2006), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Kandireega (2011), Dookudu (2011), Shootout at Wadala (2013), R... Rajkumar (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Devi (2016), Kung Fu Yoga (2017), Simmba (2018), and Kurukshetra (2019).

