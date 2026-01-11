 Sonu Sood Visits Varahi Gaushala In Gujarat, Donates ₹11 Lakh For Animal Welfare | Video
Sonu Sood Visits Varahi Gaushala In Gujarat, Donates ₹11 Lakh For Animal Welfare | Video

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited Varahi Gaushala in Patan, Gujarat, feeding cows and praising villagers for their dedication to animal welfare. He donated ₹11 lakh to support the gaushala, which has grown from a few cows to 7,000. Sonu expressed pride in their work and urged similar efforts nationwide, highlighting his ongoing philanthropic commitment.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Sonu Sood Visits Varahi Gaushala In Gujarat, Donates ₹11 Lakh For Animal Welfare | Video | ANI

Patan (Gujarat): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood paid a visit to the Varahi Gaushala in the Santalpur Tehsil of Patan, Gujarat.

In visuals from the gaushala, the actor could be seen feeding the cows and interacting with the officials.

A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor on Saturday, who expressed delight at their enthusiasm. He also commended the villagers for their continued efforts to support animal welfare.

"The contribution of the entire village and the trustees of the gaushala are praiseworthy. I would love to visit the place again and even have food at your home," he said at the event.

While speaking to the media, Sonu Sood expressed great pride in the journey of the gaushala and their consistent assistance toward the animals. The actor shared about making a donation of Rs 11 lakh to support the institution.

Sonu Sood's Statement

"When I see their journey, which started with just a few cows and has now reached seven thousand, it's a matter of great pride, not only for us but for every person in every village. I can't do as much work as they do, but from my side and from our foundation, we have also contributed Rs 11 lakh so that this amazing work continues. The love I received made me feel very good and very proud. I will keep coming here. The way cow protection is done in such an amazing way here should be implemented throughout India," Sonu Sood told the media.

The Bollywood star is widely known for his extensive philanthropic efforts, gaining recognition with his Sood Charity Foundation. His humanitarian efforts earned him the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival held in Telangana.

On the work front, Sonu Sood made his directorial debut with the action thriller film 'Fateh', also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

The actor recently celebrated one year of the film's release with a heartfelt caption.

"1 year of #Fateh. My most special film till date. Grateful for every memory, every lesson, and all the love you gave it. Thank you for standing by me. Back to work now -- the next one awaits," he wrote.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

