Sonu Sood, Adivi Sesh, Nani, and more stars spill the beans on their New Year’s resolutions

Sonu Sood

“There are no resolutions for the new year. I suppose I have been trying to make new resolutions every day for many years. With two years of experience dealing with the common man and assisting others, my new year’s resolution, I believe, should be to link people to inspire and to be inspired by them and to engage them in some type of good activity. As a result, we can change more and more lives. This is what I would like to accomplish in the new year and in the years to come.”

Adivi Sesh

"Perhaps this moment in time is a great reminder that nothing is permanent. It’s important to stop and smell the roses once in a while, laugh a lot and love like there’s no tomorrow."

Nani

"Especially after 2020 and the pandemic I don’t want to think about tomorrow or the day after or the future. I just want to live every single day and be happy. I want to be with my friends and family and be good above everything else."

Digangana Suryavanshi

"I made a promise to myself this year that I’m going to try to be better every single day. I hope I keep up with it."

Alankrita Sahai

"My resolve is to be kinder to myself and more conscious of how I spend my time and energy. To be able to love freely and live an emotionally and physically healthy existence. Spend less time with devices and people that deplete my energy. Healthy connections should be nurtured."

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 12:00 AM IST