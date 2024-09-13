Sonam Kapoor To Move Into ₹231 Crore London House With Husband Anand Ahuja Purchased By Father-In-Law Harish

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor will soon move into a uber-luxurious Rs 231 crore mansion in London's Notting Hill with husband Anand Ahuja. The property has been purchased by her father-in-law Harish Ahuja, and the actress will shift base there after it undergoes redevelopment.

According to a Bloomberg report, Harish Ahuja purchased the property which was previously owned by a UK-registered 'charity and religious order' in July 2023. The property spans across 20,000 square feet and is located just a stone's throw away from Kensington Gardens.

The eight-storeyed convent building is currently undergoing redevelopment, and while Sonam and Anand will move into one section of the property, another section is being converted into flats.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after several years of dating, and soon after their marriage, the actress moved to London, where her husband resided. In 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, whom they named Vayu.

After being a hands-on mommy and spending all the time with her child, Sonam is now ready to make a comeback in Bollywood. The actress recently admitted that she was apprehensive of moving out of their London home and returning to Mumbai, but they decided on it as she would have to spend majority of her time in the city due to work.

Read Also Sonam Kapoor Channels Bohemian Vibes In Chic Saree for Masaba Gupta’s Baby Shower

"I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession," she gushed.

Anand is a successful entrepreneur himself, and the family owns a mammoth mansion in one of the posh localities of Delhi as well.