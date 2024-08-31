 'Fake, Irritating': Sonam Kapoor Brutally TROLLED For Her Accent Again; Video Goes Viral
Several users also pointed out that Sonam Kapoor pronounced some words wrong because of the accent

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is getting brutally trolled for her 'fake accent' in one of her recent videos which has gone viral on social media platforms. In the clip, the actress revealed her favourite summer holiday destination, favourite luxury brands, the secret behind her haircare and other things. However, netizens are busy mocking Sonam for her accent.

Soon after the video was posted by a user on Reddit, netizens recalled the times when Sonam was criticised for her fake accent in the past. While a few users pointed out that the actress pronounced some words wrong because of the accent, others said she faced difficulty is speaking because of her 'lip-fillers'.

"She is doing the same job as our hon. foreign minister Mr Jaishankar, but in a reverse way. Mr. Jaishankar is making friends all around the world while she is on the verge of banning Indians in other countries by using such rubbish accent," a user commented on the video.

What The Accent! Howling, Screaming, Crying, Lmao
byu/Brilliant-Iron5823 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Another wrote, "Lol she tried to put on an English accent but couldn’t hold onto it for longer than the first few sentences."

"What happened to her, she never talked like that before, you can hardly understand her. I feel, she got lip-fillers and can't open properly her mouth?" asked a user.

"My ear bleeding from Fake accent Any way her voice here is exactly like Ranveer when he imitate her in kwk 😂" one of the comments user the post read.

Another user wrote, "The way she butchered Indian names omg. What can we expect from others when our own pronounce our names incorrectly."

Take a look at some other comments here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the crime-thriller Blind, which was released in 2023. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film broke Sonam’s six-year hiatus after The Zoya Factor.

Next, the I Hate Luv Storys actress has Battle for Bittora, which is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel.

