Sonam Kapoor Channels Bohemian Vibes In Chic Saree for Masaba Gupta’s Baby Shower

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 26, 2024

Ace designer and actress Masaba Gupta recently hosted a baby shower in Mumbai, where many close friends, family members and celebrities graced the event in chic style

all images from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

One of the attendees at the baby shower was Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor in an ethnic boho couture

She donned a custom House of Masaba saree in a subtle brown hue, featuring white crochet borders all over the ensemble

The highlight of the boho fashion was the white crocheted blouse from the brand Rejinapo

The blouse boasted of intricate knitted details with a full-sleeve pattern and a backless knot design

Sonam's chic fashion was complemented with matching crocheted accessories, including dangling earrings, a hair accessory and a clutch

She finished off her look with very demure makeup and a sleek hairdo

