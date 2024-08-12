Masaba Gupta Flaunts Baby Bump: Check Her New Edition To Maternity Fashion

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 12, 2024
Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta elevated maternity fashion to new heights as she graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar India magazine, showcasing her baby bump in exquisite couture
All images from Masaba Gupta's Instagram
In one of the looks, she dazzled in a bold red ensemble featuring a red bralette top with flared bottoms, finishing off with a sophisticated red blazer
Another iconic couture featured Masaba in Rajesh Pratap Singh's cropped black blazer, paired with a sheer Jade veil draped as a skirt, accentuated with a silver waist chain
Apart from the photo shoot, the couturier’s fashion consistently slays, showcasing her baby bump with effortless style
Masaba's staple maternity look boasts a chic black bodycon dress, styled with stunning pieces of jewellery
Being a fashion icon herself, she also likes to don vibrant hues to stay on trends
However, she doesn't compromise on her styling, as she opts for glamorous heels, bags, and other accessories
