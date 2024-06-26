How Mom-To-Be Hailey Bieber Is Slaying Maternity Fashion?

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 26, 2024
Singer Justine Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are all set to welcome their first baby, causing exhilaration among the fans not only due to the exciting news but also because of the stylish maternity fashion Mrs Bieber is serving.
There is nobody else slaying maternity fashion like Ms. Hailey. For a date night with her husband, the model stepped out in New York City wearing a black lace bodysuit paired with a long black coat. She confidently embraced her baby bump in this daring catsuit.
Recently, Rhode founder was snapped at an event adorning a stunning beige ensemble from Laquan Smith from his Spring 2024 collection. She completed her chic and sophisticated fashion by throwing a matching blazer and leather tote bag.
In the latest post on Instagram, the mom-to-be Hailey displayed her baby bump in a blue bandana crop top and floral underwear. She completed her cute summer look with a pink bow in her hair.
Proving herself the 'IT' girl on the internet, she stunned in an all-black look in style. Her maternity wardrobe is a mix of chic, elegant and trendy fashion.
The fashion queen is hitting the city in style as she was spotted in a satin asymmetric gown for a date night. Exuding grace and elegance, she styled her gold-ivory attire with gold earrings and her staple sleek hairdo.
Apart from the glitz and glam, her casual attire remains comfy and fashionable.
