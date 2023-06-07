Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Her Latest Release Dahaad, Her Journey, And More |

From comedy to suspense, Sonakshi Sinha has played varied characters. And, the actress feels she was fortunate to get good roles in the initial phase of her career.

“I was fortunate to bag good roles in the initial journey of my career. I also got the love of the audience. I did get strong solo female characters as well, but I can’t go back to doing the same type of roles that I have done earlier. Hence, of late I haven’t signed many films but I opted for Dahaad as it is a strong role. I am happy it came to me,” Sonakshi says.

Read Also Sonakshi Sinha gets a mushy birthday post from rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

The Dabangg actress feels her progression — good, bad or ugly — is because of the hard work she has put into all her films. “I would say the progression and the power of doing strong roles came to me owing to the hard work and determination I had poured into my job sincerely. I learnt everything on my job whether good, bad or ugly films. On the whole, I had a well-rounded journey. I learnt on every film and I cannot pinpoint any one thing about my success mantra reaching this position,” she shares.

The actress has played strong women characters and given solid solo performances in films and entertained audiences. So, what’s stopping her from taking on solo films? “My audiences loved me in all the strong roles I performed in the past. I can’t go back to do certain roles I did in the past. I choose the characters that I enjoy. Hence, I chose Dahaad after a while,” she explains.

Though she comes across as a bubbly, happy-go-lucky person on screen, ask Sonakshi to talk about herself and pat comes the reply, “I am a calm person. I feel if you take stress and are shaken if anything bad happens, it won’t help you. I believe in giving my best and doing every film as my first one.”

Talking about inheriting different qualities from her parents, asserts, “Both my parents give me strength in different ways. My father instilled confidence in me. My mom supported me whenever I needed her advice as a girl. Her support has helped me keep my mind calm and peaceful. I am truly blessed to have inherited these qualities from my parents.”

The movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, and Vijay Varma, among others in pivotal roles. The story is inspired by the notorious serial killer, Cyanide Mohan.