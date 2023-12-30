Sonakshi Sinha Grooves To Chinta Ta Ta Chita With Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal; Inside Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal's dance video from a party has been doing the rounds on social media. The actors recently attended a party together and grooved to the actress' most popular tracks.

In an inside video, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen performing the hook step of Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita from the 2012 film Rowdy Rathore. The film starred Akshay Kumar with the actress. Sonakshi and Zaheer looked adorable together as they matched steps and danced their hearts out at the bash.

While the actress opted for a pink pant suit and blazer, Zaheer was seen wearing a denim jacket in the now-viral video. Take a look:

The couple has always maintained that they are 'good friends', however, their social media PDA and public appearances together have an altogether different story to tell. Earlier this month, they posed together for the paps at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

They often share adorable social media posts on each other's birthdays.

Reports of the actors' relationship made headlines when the duo arrived together at Salman Khan’s 53rd birthday bash on December 27, 2018.

Salman launched Zaheer through his home production, Notebook, alongside Pranutan Bahl. Zaheer has worked with Salman previously in his films as an assistant director. In fact, Zaheer and Sonakshi worked together in the film Double XL.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was last seen in the web series Dahaad, co-starring Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah. It also marked her debut in the OTT world. She will next be seen in Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness, which marks her brother Kussh Sinha's directorial debut. She will also be seen playing a key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious web show Heeramandi.