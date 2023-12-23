Photos: Sonakshi Sinha Makes A Fashion Faux Pas With Her ‘Santa’ Outfit At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | December 23, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha seems to hardly care about her sartorial choices, unlike her contemporaries.
The 'Double XL' star was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a rather unusual travel outfit. Sonakshi wore a bright red power suit with a matching turtleneck.
Her jacket exuded Christmas vibes with embellishments that resembled Xmas tree ornaments.
Unless she wished to channel "Santa Claus is coming to town' vibes, this one was a fashion faux pas.
In addition to the look, Sonakshi let her tresses down which were all over her face while posing for the paparazzi.
She accessorised the look with white sneakers and an unnecessary amount of jewellery.
To top it all, her makeup, instead of neutral, focused with a bold eye look giving the dolled-up effect.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
